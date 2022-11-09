People await flyover post removal of encroachments

Nashik
Hopes revived for the construction of a flyover at the Mirchi Chowk in the Aurangabad Naka area of the city after the removal of encroachments by the municipal corporation. In an online meeting organised by the Chief Minister, Municipal Commissioner Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar suggested the construction of a flyover at that intersection where in the last month, many passengers were killed when a bus caught fire in an accident at Mirch Chowk.
Taking cognizance of this, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inspected the accident site and made various suggestions. Accordingly, the process of clearing this Chowk (square) was started.
The city planning department of the municipal corporation has issued notices to the encroachers to remove the encroachments and freed the area simultaneously, but now the citizens have demanded that the process of constructing a flyover should also be started at that place.
As many as 13 traders had removed the encroachment on their own while several stalls were razed by the anti-encroachment department.
The town planning department had demarcated unauthorized constructions along the entire route including Mirchi Chowk and issued notices. A few days after this, the entire area was cleared of encroachment, so the widening work of the road here was accelerated.
Immediately after the accident, the municipality started an encroachment removal campaign in the city including Mirchi Chowk. On the scene of the bus accident, the construction department constructed a speed breaker and drew rumble strips.
Also, accident prone area and speed limit sign has been marked. The road has been fanned and repaired.
On the lines of Mirchi Chowk, Nandur Naka and Siddhivinayak Lawns Chowk are also being upgraded.
It is understood that the planning of a flyover work has started on behalf of the PWD department. Now, without waiting for another mishap, it is being demanded that the administration should construct a flyover at this place.