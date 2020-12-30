Pensioners start sit-in agitation

Nashik: The members of Deolali Cantonment Board Pensioners' Welfare Association have started to observe sit-in agitation opposite Cantonment Board office as they haven't received their pension for the last two months.

The memorandum has stated that the pension of retired Cantonment employees gets over delayed every month. As a result, their financial hardships have increased. Home loan installments of many are pending. It has been demanded to pay pension earlier.

It is understood that Cantonment Board has no fund to pay the pension as well as salaries of the employees. Vice president Sachin Thakre, Bhagwan Katariya and former vice president Tanaji Karanjkar met the agitators and held discussions with them. Thakre on the occasion informed that administration as well as people’s representatives are taking a follow up higher office to get fund.

President of the Pensioners Association M I Khan, Satish Bhatkhale, Balasaheb Khatle and other retired employees are participated in the sit-in agitation.