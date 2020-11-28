Pendency of Corona tests rises

<p><strong>NASHIK:</strong> With an increase in the number of samples being collected for Covid-19 testing in Nashik city, the pendency of tests has also spiked up to 1,000, according to official figures. There is a rise in the number of suspect patients. Over 5,000 suspect patients have been recorded in the last five days.</p>.<p>As the pendency of tests has gone up, it's feared that there can be a rise in Corona infections in the city. Though the number of new cases has declined, the number of suspect patients is increasing. A total of 5,336 suspect patients have been treated in the city in the last five days. </p><p>The swabs of those suffering from Corona like symptoms are being sent to Aurangabad for testing. The pendency of tests has gone up to 1,000. Nashik Municipal Corporation is stating that the pendency of tests has gone up as the laboratory in Aurangabad has not upped its capacity to check samples. </p><p>NMC is making preparations in view of the projection of the second Corona wave. On the other, suspect patients are being sent home after minor treatment. It is being stated that this act can invite more infections.</p>.<p><strong>Suspect patients in city & status of test pendency</strong> </p><p>Date Suspect patients Pendency</p><p> Nov 21 1024 1084 </p><p> Nov 22 0688 1481</p><p> Nov 23 1514 1092</p><p> Nov 24 0808 1664</p><p> Nov 25 1302 1400</p>