PCV vaccination kick starts from today

NASHIK: Young children have a higher risk of bacterial pneumonia. As a result, they may even lose their lives. The pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) has now been included in the universal routine vaccination campaign to prevent such deaths. 34 out of every 1,000 children in the country die of pneumonia.

The rate in the state is 19 per 1000 children. For this prevention, pneumococcal conjugate vaccination will be started from today (July 13) and it will be possible to bring infant mortality under control from bacterial pneumonia. It is a disease that mainly affects the elderly as well as children. Hip pneumonia and bacterial pneumonia usually cause infant and child mortality.

Child immunization will be introduced across the state to control infant mortality. The PCV is effective for this. Under this vaccination campaign, the first dose will be given to a one and a half month old baby. After that the second booster dose will be given after three and a half months and the third booster dose after 9 months. The vaccination will be started from one and a half month old infants. The vaccine will be given in regular immunization sessions at all Primary Health Centers in the city. Health workers have been trained in connection with the pneumococcal conjugate vaccination.