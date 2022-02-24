Pay water bills online: Cantt. board

DEOLALI CAMP: Deolali Cantonment Board has requested its citizens to pay their water charges/bills online through the e-Chhawani portal. The board has generated citizens’ bills from April 2021 to September 2021 and requested everyone to pay bills on time.

This initiative will ensure hassle-free payments and bid adieu to the old system of standing in long queues. Residents can even print their payments for verification and confirmation purposes. Online payments will prove beneficial for environment and help in ensuring social distancing amid the ongoing pandemic.

Steps to pay bills online

Search for Deolali Cantonment Board and open its website. Go to the login option and select the ‘citizen’ option. Login to the e-Chhawani portal with your registered mobile number. If you haven’t registered the number, the first step shall be registering the number. After login, click on the ‘Water and Sewarage’ tab. Click on the pay water & sewerage tab. As the link opens, select Deolali Cantonment Board and enter your old customer number mentioned in your old bills (e.g.: Customer ID - W-111). Click on ‘Paw Now’ given in the action option. Download the bill and pay through various online banking modes (Debit/Credit card, UPI, Netbanking, etc).

*For payment history, click on the receipt option & download the receipt.