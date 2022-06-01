Pawar holds talks with petroleum minister

NASHIK: Taking cognizance of the statement submitted by Nashik District Petrol Dealers’ Association, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, MP Dr Bharati Pawar, held talks with Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep S Puri regarding the fuel shortage Nashik city and the district is witnessing at present.

Due to the shortage of Bharat Petroleum Company Limited’s fuel in the district, consumers are getting annoyed, and the petrol pump operators have to bear the brunt. While addressing the issue, Pawar stated that general consumers, farmers, and traders are facing grave inconvenience due to the shortage of Bharat Petroleum’s artificial fuel. More than 70% of the petrol pumps in the district are shut due to fuel shortage. Due to the non-availability of fuel, many farmers and traders face inconvenience while transporting goods.

Responding to the Pawar’s appeal, Puri assured restoration of fuel supply to Maharashtra and Nashik district in the next three to four days. Nashik District Petrol Dealers’ Association thanked MP Dr Bharati Pawar for her efforts and a positive result.

‘No fuel purchase’ strike

Nashik District Petrol Dealers’ Association went on a ‘No fuel purchase’ strike on Tuesday following the losses they incurred with the sudden drop in fuel prices. Bhushan Bhosle, NDPDA president, stated the dealers were ready to fill their tanks with fuel on Monday if they received the supply from the company. City customers wouldn’t have faced any inconvenience if the operators received fuel by Monday evening. However, they didn’t receive the tankers by Monday evening. More than 400 dealers of Nashik District were on a strike yesterday, demanding a hike in their commission.