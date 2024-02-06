Paver blocks at CBS & Meher signals

Nashik: The CBS signal and Meher signals are the only two places in Nashik city where motorists need a signal to turn left, and due to the installation of paver blocks on the left side, the road is narrowed and there is traffic congestion at these places many times.

The main reason behind this is that when the road from Trimbak Naka to Ashok Stambh was transformed into a smart road by Smart City Company.

At that time paver blocks were installed on all four sides of the road at Meher signal and CBS signal.

This resulted in a narrowing of the road and a signal was also installed to take a left turn to prevent the accidents.