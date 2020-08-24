Pathan backs Kohli to break Tendulkar’s record of 100 international tons

New Delhi

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes current Team India skipper Virat Kohli has the ability and the fitness to break Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 international centuries.

“I am sure 100 hundreds, he (Kohli) might not be talking about it but you know if anyone could achieve that feat after Sachin Tendulkar, he is the one,” said Pathan while talking about the records Kohli would be thinking of breaking in the next few years.

“He has achieved so much in such a little time and I hope if anyone breaks the records of 100 hundreds, he has to be an Indian and Virat has the ability and fitness, which is the most important thing to be able to achieve that feat,” he added.

Kohli, 31, has so far hit 70 international hundreds (43 in 248 ODIs and 27 in 86 Tests). Tendulkar, who retired from international cricket in 2013, had scored 51 Test centuries and 49 ODI hundreds.

“I think he (Kohli) is 30 short of that 100 hundreds, I think he will be able to achieve it before he retires and I hope so and that’s the target he will have in his mind,” Pathan said.

India’s next international assignment is the tour to Australia towards the end of the year where the two teams are slated to contest in three ODIs, four Test matches and three T20Is.