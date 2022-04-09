Path cleared for recruitment on compassionate ground: Union

The 2001 Inheritance court case of the heirs of the deceased press employees was pending. Therefore, the union was making efforts through the administration to lift the stay of this court case.. In addition, the Covid crisis created many obstacles. The court proceeding was adjourned for the last two years.

The union, considering the seriousness of the issue, demanded another senior solicitor from the management. Accordingly, Solicitor General of Maharashtra Ashutosh Kumbakoni was appointed for this case. The matter was recently debated in the High Court and the court finally ruled that the stay was ‘vacant’.

After 2012, when the workers’ panel took over the reigns of the press, the heirs of the deceased workers started pursuing for jobs. The union succeeded in passing the new compassionate policy which allows legal heirs of the deceased employees to be absorbed into the service.

Later, the union succeeded in providing jobs to the heirs of the deceased workers in both the presses and other presses across the country. Initially, the policy included conditions such as education, age and combined seniority of nine units. The organisation initially implemented the policy successfully and then relaxed all conditions.

Five per cent of the workers recruited earlier were required to be hired on compassionate ground. The union succeeded in recruiting the heirs of five per cent of the total vacancies and getting approval from the seniority management as a unit instead of combine.

