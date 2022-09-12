Passengers warn of agitation over delayed trains

As several employees travel through these trains to Mumbai for their job, they face a pay cut on reaching late to work, and some offices have even started issuing a memo against these employees.

For the past fifteen days, the concerned trains are running late and making passengers suffer. Also, due to the delay in the evening as well, the passengers arrive late at their homes and suffer due to lack of rest and sleep. Lack of adequate sleep and food has affected their health. Private and government employees cannot attend their office on time as the trains reach Mumbai late.

Failure to do biometrics in time has increased the rate of absenteeism. As the salary is cut, the salary in hand is reduced, thus affecting budget of common people severely.

Balasaheb Kedare of Panchavati Express Passenger Association, Rajesh Fokane of Monthly Passholder Welfare Association, vice president Kiran Borse, and others have warned that the railway administration should take note of their issues and stop Rajya Rani at Deolali and Dadar stations, run both trains on time or else there, the volunteers will stage a protest against the administration.