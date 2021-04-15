Passengers throng at Railway station

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The Nashik Road railway station is witnessing a heavy rush, with migrant workers heading home after the imposition of strict restrictions from Wednesday. Alarmed over a fresh spike of Covid-19 infection in the state, state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday ordered a 15-day curfew across the state to break the chain of the deadly infection. The curfew has come into effect from Wednesday night and will remain in force till 7 am on May 1. </p>.<p>Given the fresh restrictions, migrant labourers are returning to homes. As a result, there is a heavy rush of passengers at Nashik Road railway station. There is a fare like atmosphere in the railway station area. Migrant labourers in large numbers are residing in Ambad, Cidco, Satpur, and other surrounding areas. Over the fear of lockdown, many labourers are returning to their homes.</p><p>The railway station is witnessing the rush for the past two days. Among those returning to homes, the number of those returning to Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and Bihar is higher. However, those passengers who have confirmed tickets are being allowed to enter the railway station. Some passengers are queuing up in front of the ticket window to get the ticket. However, there is a fear of Covid-19 spread due to the rush of passengers at the railway station due to the flouting of social distancing norm. Railway administration has tried to clear the rush, but it was not successful in doing this.</p>