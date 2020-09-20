Passengers suffer as city bus service still shut

<p><strong>NASHIK : </strong></p><p>The passengers in city are suffering financially as city bus service has not resumed yet due to Covid outbreak.</p>.<p>The city bus service is shut for the last six months. Auto rickshaw drivers are allowed to carry only two passengers. Earlier, passengers were paying Rs 20 per seat.</p><p>Now they have to pay Rs 40 to travel between Maharana Pratap Chowk to CBS or Shalimar. The city bus service was in operation before March 22. It is not certain when the city bus service would resume.</p>.<div><blockquote>The business has not been restored fully. Sometimes we have to make a single trip in entire day. It is hoped that auto rickshaw business would be back to normalcy after end of Corona pandemic. </blockquote><span class="attribution"> Kiran Bhagwat, rickshaw driver</span></div>.<div><blockquote>City bus service is needed to resume earlier. This will help in prevening financial loss of commuters. Bus service on outside routes has been resumed. Like resumption of city bus service, there will be no hole in pocket of passengers.</blockquote><span class="attribution">Amol Bhalerao, citize</span></div>