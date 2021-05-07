Passengers risk their lives while crossing flyover

NASHIK: Though it is dangerous to cross the flyover on the Mumbai-Agra highway, many passengers are putting their lives at risk as private vehicles are parked on the flyover. Citizens are stating that there should be action against private vehicles so that accidents here can be curbed. Mumbai-Agra highway has passed through New Nashik and Indiranagar areas and the flyover has been constructed on it.

Many passengers who want to go to Mumbai, Dhule and Jalgaon stop on the flyover. Private transporters are ferrying passengers from here. Due to this, passengers are taking a risk to cross the flyover. Underpasses have been constructed at Indiranagar jogging track, Lekhanagar, Ranenagar and Pathardi Phata to reach Indiranagar from New Nashik.

The two were killed when they were hit by an unidentified vehicle while crossing the flyover a few months ago. Therefore, the administration had appealed for caution while crossing the road from the flyover. Underpasses have been constructed at State Bank of India Chowk and Deepali Nagar, but the number of passengers crossing the road on the flyover is high. Many passengers from New Nashik and Indiranagar area come and stop at the flyover and travel from here by private vehicle. Residents have demanded that the police administration should take immediate action against private vehicles and those crossing the flyover.