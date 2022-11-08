Passengers hope UDAN of flights to resume soon

Nashik

In the times when the regional connectivity programme under the scheme called Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) seeks to provide flights at a subsidised fare and Nashik responded overwhelmingly to the air service to and for Nashik Airport.

But in recent times, some incidents of mismanagement in flight operations have led to discontent brewing among air passengers in Nashik. They have expressed their displeasure as Nashik’s air service, which took off after much effort, is moving towards closure due to the arbitrariness of the airline operators despite the availability of an ample number of passengers.

People’s representatives have undertaken special confidence-building measures in this regard. Expectations are being expressed by all quarters to try to maintain the aviation service from Nashik intact.

After studying the need for air service to and fro Nashik and the purchasing power of Nashikites very carefully, some private players took the initiative to start air service for Nashik with great courage.

After the initial phase of flights to Mumbai over time, around six to seven aviation companies have shown interest in launching flights from Nashik, since then the air service has gained momentum. Even during the pandemic period, the Nashik-Ahmedabad air service was running efficiently through two airlines.

The flight services from Nashik to Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Delhi were getting huge responses from passengers. Unfortunately, some airlines shut down.

Some airlines got into financial difficulties while some airline services discontinued operations. However, some companies continued their flight services.

In the meantime, Nashikites are expressing surprise that two airlines have decided to stop their flights from Nashik from November 1 citing the termination of the UDAN scheme contract while they are getting a good response.