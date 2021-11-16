Pass test or surrender vehicle: Police

The campaign ‘No Helmet, No Petrol’ has been in force in the city since August 15. The campaign is getting a good response and shows cause notices have been issued to those petrol pump owners who are not cooperating.

Since then, the city transport department has started counseling non-helmet users, and so far, over 5,000 helmetless two-wheelers have been counselled.

Meanwhile, the 'No Helmet, No Cooperation' campaign has also been launched since the Bhaubeej festival, and under this, helmetless two-wheelers are not allowed to enter college campuses, government, semi-government offices, institutions, schools, etc. in the city. In this regard, the commissioner has instructed each of the concerned agencies to appoint a property officer.

Its implementation is underway. After counseling, it will be mandatory to secure at least 50% marks in an exam. After passing the test, the concerned biker will get possession of his/her vehicle. In case of failure, re-examination will be mandatory.