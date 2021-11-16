Pass test or surrender vehicle: Police

NASHIK: The rule of helmet compulsion is becoming more and more stringent in the city, and now the next step is that the violator will have to surrender his/her vehicle until he passes the test, said Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey. The Commissionerate of Police is conducting a campaign in the city to crack down on helmetless riders, and this is said to be the fourth such campaign to tighten noose around the rule breakers.
The campaign ‘No Helmet, No Petrol’ has been in force in the city since August 15. The campaign is getting a good response and shows cause notices have been issued to those petrol pump owners who are not cooperating.
Since then, the city transport department has started counseling non-helmet users, and so far, over 5,000 helmetless two-wheelers have been counselled.
Meanwhile, the 'No Helmet, No Cooperation' campaign has also been launched since the Bhaubeej festival, and under this, helmetless two-wheelers are not allowed to enter college campuses, government, semi-government offices, institutions, schools, etc. in the city. In this regard, the commissioner has instructed each of the concerned agencies to appoint a property officer.
Its implementation is underway. After counseling, it will be mandatory to secure at least 50% marks in an exam. After passing the test, the concerned biker will get possession of his/her vehicle. In case of failure, re-examination will be mandatory.