Pass class remarks under RTE Act

NASHIK: When evaluating students from Class Ist to IVth, the final results include overall assessments. However, this year, the students will be given a class promotion on the results of the online assessment. Teachers have the challenge to evaluate those students who have not taken online education or have no attendance.

It has been decided to promote the Classes from Ist to VIIIth for students studying in State Board of Education schools. Schools have been given guidelines on how to give results. As many students failed to attend online classes, schools and their teachers have not been able to conduct a comprehensive assessment of students.

Therefore, as per the rules of RTE section 16, the ‘pass class’ remark will be given in the progress book. In the case of students in schools where only the cumulative assessment process has been completed, it has been suggested that considering the performance of the students  in the dimensional assessment, it should be converted into 100 marks and the student’s grade should be determined accordingly. Some of the short examinations, tests that have been taken by the students. It is learned that this year they will be rewarded by converting them into categories.

Action program

As mentioned by SCERT, RTE remarks will be made on the progress book of the students who could not undergo any kind of assessment. However, in order to make up for the loss of such students, it has been clarified that special training should be organized at the beginning of the next academic year, as well as the help of student-friendly books, along with the process of regular classroom teaching. It has also been clarified that an action plan will be prepared to compensate for the educational loss and its instructions will be given separately