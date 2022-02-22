Parties gear up for showdown

NASHIK: In Nashik Municipal Corporation, 11 more corporators will be elected this year, so the number of aspirants in the city has also increased significantly. Rapid development of the city is possible as the number of corporators has increased.

On the other hand, the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) is in power in the state and discussions are underway in the political circles on whether the MVA will fight together or independently, or on the other hand whether it will be ruling BJP’s alliance with MNS.

Meanwhile, with the increase in the number of members, the calculative equations of who will benefit and who will lose has already began. Although each party claims that it will benefit from the increase in the members, it will however come to know only after the result.

For the first time, a draft ward structure without reservation has been announced by the State Election Commission for Nashik Municipal Corporation elections. According to the new ward structure, one new four-member ward and 43 new three-member wards, totalling 44 new wards will come into existence.

This year, the number of corporators in the corporation has increased from 122 to 133, which means an increase of 11 members. This has led to increase in young candidates in many parts of the city.

The 2021 Census could not be conducted due to Corona. Therefore, this model ward structure has been prepared on the basis of population as per the 2011 Census.

In the ten year period from 2011 to 2021, assuming a population growth of 2.5 per cent, the number of NMC members has been increased from 122 to 133. For the last three months or so, there has been a lot of talk of ward-cutting in the city, and for the last fortnight, many have been claiming the cutting and have started implementing their own political agenda.

But the ward structure announced by the administration on February 1 appeared to be a major change. However, the ward structure under discussion and the structure announced by the administration shows similarities in some wards.

Discussions have started that the break up of the ward in the new ward structure as compared to the old ward will be a shock to many party stalwarts and will pave the way for many aspirants. Many young and new generation leaders are preparing to enter the arena for Nashik Municipal Corporation elections.

Currently, preparations for the municipal elections are underway at various levels by various political parties. Leaders, big and small, have started preparing for the elections. In each election, new faces, along with the old ones, have entered the fray. So this term too, the second generation of leaders is ready to take the field.

Among them are former mayor Vinayak Pandey’s son Ruturaj Pandey, former mayor Dashrath Patil’s son Prem Patil who recently joined Shiv Sena, senior corporator Dinkar Patil’s son Amol Patil, Nashik city Shiv Sena chief Sudhakar Badgujar’s son Deepak Badgujar and senior leader Shivaji Gangurde’s son Ravindra Gangurde.

Similarly, Sandhya Kulkarni, daughter of the sitting Mayor and senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party Satish Kulkarni and son Vaibhav Kulkarni, former corporator Haji Bilal Khatib’s son Akram Khatib along with some other senior leaders will enter the fray.

Along with them, many senior leaders will be in the fray. Other parties including Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress and MNS are trying to wrest the power in Nashik Municipal Corporation polls, while Bharatiya Janata Party seems to have made its plan to retain its supremacy in Nashik Municipal Corporation.

The BJP will launch a large number of development projects in the near future in the presence of central and state level leadership. For this, Mayor Satish Kulkarni, Chairman of the Standing Committee Ganesh Gite are working hard.