Parties, aspirants sound poll bugle

NASHIK: Capitalising on festive mood of Shivjanmotdav, it seems that political parties, aspiring candidates and independents have sound poll bugle by establishing contact with the voters through various means, social media among these is the most effective, to woo voters. The bugle of Nashik Municipal Corporation’s five-year election has sounded.

The NMC has announced the ward structure and invited objections to it, which will be heard on February 23. Aspirants, on the other hand, have started campaigning for their candidature through social media. The birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was celebrated Saturday. This provided a good opportunity for the aspirants to reach out to the people and take full advantage of it.

At present, new ways of campaigning are being preferred by the aspirants using modern technology. On Saturday, Shiv Jayanti was celebrated in a big way in the city, district. At many places, grand sets were erected, as well as various social activities were also organised to make maximum contact with the people. Meanwhile, those who took the opportunity of Shiv Jayanti to reach out to the people, used social media to send messages on people’s mobiles in their respective wards by posting special posts.

Some aspirants also tried to reach out to the people of the ward through bulk SMS. From 122 corporators in the city, now there will be 133 corporators. The number of aspirants has also increased this year as there will be an increase of 11 seats. Currently, the ward structure without caste reservation has been announced. So even though many party stalwarts have not yet fully disclosed their political strategy, preparations are underway to contest the elections.

The final report on ward composition will be sent to the State Election Commission by March 2. After that, the election will be announced by the Election Commission. Meanwhile, the political atmosphere in the city seems to be heating up in the midst of municipal elections. State-level, as well as national level leaders, are coming to Nashik, and also at the local level, strong preparations are underway for the municipal elections.

Suspense remains over whether the ruling Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP will declare alliance under the Mahavikas Aghadi. On the other hand, there are talks of Bharatiya Janata Party and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena are forming an alliance. But political pandits are tracking the political development. Meanwhile, on the backdrop of Shiv Jayanti, it was seen that the aspirants made a good effort to reach out to the people.