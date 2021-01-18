Partial approval for Nashik-Pune railway project: CM

Nashik: Partial approval was being given to Nashik-Pune railway project, said State Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and added that construct a project given development for the next 25 years. He also assured to provide all types of help for this.

Thackeray stated this while addressing a meeting of Shiv Sena corporators in Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC). The meeting was held at his official bungalow in Mumbai.

Shiv Sena corporators in NMC had organised this meeting to discuss developmental issues in Nashik city. Opposition leader in NMC Ajay Boraste, metropolitan chief Sudhakar Badgujar and NMC group leader Vilas Shinde submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister.

Earlier, district chief Vijay Karanjkar tabled a review about the structuring of Shiv Sena's strength at NMC and other local bodies in Nashik district. NMC opposition leader Ajay Boraste presented a review of development works and functioning in NMC.

Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut, MP Vinayak Raut, district liaison chief Bhausaheb Choudhary, Dutta Gaikwad and all Shiv Sena corporators attended the meeting.