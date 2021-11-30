Parliament passes bill to repeal farm laws

NEW DELHI: Parliament on Monday passed a Bill to repeal the three Farm Laws. The Bill was passed in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha without any debate, even as the Opposition MPs pressed for it.

The Bill, brought in Parliament on the first day of Winter Session, was passed within minutes of introduction in both Houses, as Opposition MPs protested, demanding a debate.

In the Lok Sabha, the Bill was introduced at around 12 noon. Opposition MPs in the Upper House had raised the demand for debate on the Bill soon after the House had met at 1100 hrs. Several Opposition MPs also trooped near the Speaker’s podium, after which the House was adjourned till noon. When the House met again, similar scenes were witnessed. Opposition MPs raised farmers’ issues, with MPs from Congress and YSRCP also showing placards.

As Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar introduced the Bill, the Opposition’s chorus for a debate grew louder. Speaker Om Birla said he would allow the debate only if the House was in order, and the bill was passed within minutes of being introduced.

In the Rajya Sabha, which had already witnessed multiple adjournments, the Bill was introduced at 1400 hrs. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was allowed to speak by Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan.