Parks come alive with kids' chatter

NASHIK
The parks developed by the Cantonment Board at Deolali, a significant military base of the Indian Army, with the motto of Swachh Deolali and Sundar Deolali, have become the centre of attraction for children across the district. Weekends leave these parks buzzing with the chirping of cowherds.
A large number of people have started crowding these parks around the evening. The parks established by the Cantonment Board in the Khandoba hill area through the Shroff family and the various trees and waterfalls in this place are an attraction for children and young crowds.
Consciously placed toys are giving children a different joy. As it is a military area, strictly disciplined parking of vehicles does not cause any hindrance to the traffic. Pickpocketers taking advantage of the crowd to steal.
Similarly Cantonment Board Ward no. 2 an attractive environment has been created in the independently developed park behind the library. A large crowd is coming in the morning and evening to take advantage of the green gym installed in it through former vice president Sachin Thakare.
The water fountains are set up there, the music is pleasing to the tourists who come with their families in the evening. Although there are some faults in the park which is also in Ward no. 1, 4 and 8, tourists are thronging there as well.