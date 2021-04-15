Parents to receive SMSes today

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The draw of lots has been held for admissions to 25 per cent of reserved seats in English medium schools under the Right to Education Act (RTE). Students will receive SMS regarding admission from Thursday (Apr. 15). As a result, the wait for RTE admission is coming to an end. However, applications in high numbers have been received for RTE admissions. </p>.<p>The financial condition of many parents is bad due to Corona. Therefore, many parents are trying to get admission to their children under the RTE quota. A total of 2,22,029 applications were received online for 96,684 seats reserved under the RTE quota in the state. A total of 13,330 applications have been received for 4,544 RTE seats in Nashik. The draw of lots was held in the presence of some important officials of the school education department against the backdrop of Corona. </p><p>According to a circular issued by the education department, students will receive SMS regarding admission today. However, the school education department has appealed to the parents not only to rely on SMS but also to know the status of admission by entering the number of the application form on the RTE web portal.</p><p>Parents should enter the application number and check the status of the application or date of admission. The date of admission will be shown on the portal. Parents should go to the verification committee in the given time and check the documents and complete the admission process. Students who have been selected should go to the verification committee only after receiving further instructions for admission via SMS.</p><p><strong>Documents required for admission </strong></p><p>Parents should take along with them the original documents and their photocopies, print out of the guarantee letter and allotment letter while visiting the verification committee. They should not take their children with them. After the deadline, the concerned parents will not have the right to get admission. Parents are required to display a red balloon on the online location at the same address which they entered when filling up the application. </p><p>In case of any difference between the address shown on the online location and the residential address, the admission will be cancelled. Also, if the same parents fill up two duplicate applications, their admission will be cancelled. At present, the parents of those children who are on the waiting list should not go to the verification committee. Separate instructions will be given to them on the portal.</p>