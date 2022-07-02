Pandharpur Cycle Wari departs

NASHIK: Nashik’s Pandharpur Cycle Wari departed yesterday from Manohar Garden in the early hours of the morning. Almost 300 participants initiated their journey towards Pandharpur, taking the motto of environment conservation and religious significance hand-in-hand.

To commemorate Ashadi Ekadashi, Nashik to Pandharpur Cycle Wari was initiated following the idea of cyclist and police officer Harish Baijal. This year is the 10th year of the cycle rally. For the first time in this Wari, a unique chariot has been constructed in an open jeep with the concept of Praveen Kokate and Avinash Lokhande. The chariot will be worshipped at various places.

To boost the spirit of these participants, Municipal Commissioner Ramesh Pawar, Nashik Additional Collector Datta Prasad Nade, Nashik Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjay Barkund, Corporator Bapu Sonawane, Nashik Bar Association President Adv Nitin Thackeray, Nashik Cyclists Foundation Founder President Vishal Ugle, and others were present at the venue.

Rajendra Wankhede, President of Nashik Cyclists Foundation, welcomed all the dignitaries. Municipal Commissioner and Administration Ramesh Pawar performed Vitthal Aarti, and participants took blessings before initiating the journey.

Iron Man Nilesh Zanwar bathed at Kushavart early morning, visited Sant Nivruttinath Temple and brought the flag of Nashik Cyclists on a bicycle. This flag is hoisted on the chariot.

The ride started with all the dignitaries carrying coconuts in front of the chariot and showing the green flag. A total of six differently-abled participants have participated in this rally as well.

Nagpur-based international sprinter Tejaswini Lambaka has also joined the fray. Also, cyclists from Mumbai, Malegaon and Satana have participated in this Wari. Cyclist Aniket Mukesh Chavanke, who was recently appointed as a Lieutenant in the Indian Army, was felicitated on behalf of the Nashik Cyclists Foundation.

This year, the Wari has witnessed overwhelming participation as almost 300 participants registered themselves for the Wari. Along with Wari, a medical team, mechanic, food, and other facilities have also been arranged. The participants will also plant saplings on their way. On the first day, all the cyclists crossed 160 km distance and reached Ahmednagar. From Rahuri, Nagar, and Tembhurni, more cyclists will join the Wari and leave for Pandharpur. 1500 cyclists from all over Maharashtra will arrive at Pandharpur on July 03 and participate in the state-wide meeting.