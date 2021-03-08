Pandemic and Women Wellness

<p><strong>Nashik</strong>: Had we ever thought that our fast-paced life would slow down suddenly? Video calls helped to come to terms with the new normal of initial strict lockdown due to Covid-19. In my social circle, the most discussed topic was how drastically daily routine had changed. Lockdown was a great period for those who were following the ‘shared responsibility principle’ at home. </p>.<p>But for some, life was hell running after kids, doing household chores, and managing their office work. No wonder that a recent study reports that the employment impact of Covid was more on women. With the lifting of lockdown restrictions, the number of women returning to work is reported to be less. It is also anticipated that post-pandemic, women are less likely to rejoin the workforce. </p><p>A woman’s mind is composed largely of emotions and feelings. She tends to be more emotional, and small things can hurt her feelings. So her emotional wellness plays a key role in her health and happiness, which gets reflected in her family’s happiness too. Sparing even a little “me-time” everyday helps in maintaining wellness. </p><p>This exclusive time with ourselves has proven to be positively impacting all fronts of our lives. It hones our decisive ability. We, women, have to learn to make our own decisions. And learn to make them without letting emotions cloud our decision-making process. It will boost our confidence. It is alright to consult others, but the decision should be ours, and we should shoulder that responsibility. </p><p>The recent Netflix movie “Sir”, mighty impressed me. It breaks the common pattern of ‘rich guy poor gal’ where the woman keeps suffering or sacrificing quietly till the hero intervenes. The female protagonist of the film, a domestic worker, is caring for her employer and at the same time maintains her interests and aspirations. </p><p>She being an independent woman despite all restrictions is one of the most inspiring aspects of the character. Financial independence definitely gives a woman the ability to have her say and voice her issues. It shouldn’t be considered as a race to prove gender superiority. All the strength and support needed to overcome any situation is within us. We just need to realize it! - Anuja Kulkarni</p>