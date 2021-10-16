Panchayat Samiti members' appeal to villagers

NASHIK: Dr. Manesh Sonawane, Panchayat Samiti Member, gathered villagers in Vanjarvadi, Nashik Taluka, and with the help of Samiti members, spread awareness about the importance of getting vaccinated. Also, he burst the myths associated with it. He visited various places where the residents were hesitant to get vaccinated and started announcing the importance of vaccination on the mic.

Once convinced, the villagers created a queue and got vaccinated turn-by-turn. This movement has created a stir in the vaccination drive as villagers who were hesitant at first; immediately got vaccinated after listening to Sonawane.

Some residents of the Lalwadi area, Vanjarvadi, between the age of 18 to 44, were deprived of vaccination; some were hesitant. Sonawane made the task easy for them by bursting the myths and increasing awareness among them.