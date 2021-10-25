Pakistan beat India for first time in World Cup

DUBAI: Pakistan beat India for the first time in a World Cup game on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan put on an unbeaten 152-run stand to take their side to a 10-wicket win in the T20 World Cup Super 12 game.

Pakistan had never beaten India in a World Cup game in 12 meetings before this fixture. India had enjoyed seven and five wins in 50-over and 20-over World Cups, respectively, since their first meeting in 1992.

Earlier skipper Virat Kohli wasn’t at his fluent best but his 57 off 49 balls was the saving grace in India’s middling score of 151 for seven against Pakistan in their opening Super 12 match.

His 29th half-century in T20 Internationals wasn’t as good as some of his other innings but considering that he diffused a potentially troubling situation created by Shaheen Shah Afridi’s (3/31 in 4 overs) menacing opening spell, this knock was significant. Shaheen also did his bit at the death, removing the Indian skipper in the penultimate over.

Kohli got support from Rishabh Pant (39 off 30 balls) during a 53-run stand but had to do the bulk of heavy lifting in a pressure cooker scenario, something he has been accustomed to for the past one decade. His innings had five fours and a six as India managed a score which would give the bowlers at least something to fight for on a track that can’t exactly be called batting-friendly.

Brief Scores

Pakistan 152/0 (Mohd Rizwan 78*, Babar Azam 68*) beat India 151/7 (Virat Kohli 57, Rishabh Pant 39; Shaheen Afridi 3/31) by 10 wickets.