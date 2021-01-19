Pair of leopards die after getting stuck in marsh

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Wandering in search of food on Sunday at midnight, a pair of leopards died on Monday after getting stuck in the marshy area near the Godavari basin in Nandurmadhyameshwar area. The autopsy of the big cats revealed that they died due to suffocation as silt entered their lungs. </p>.<p>The dead leopards include a one-and-a-half-year-old male and a four-year-old female. While chasing prey in the dark, the male and female leopard got stuck in the marshy area, informed sources from the forest department. </p><p>They were both trapped in the mud and could not get out of it. An on-site inspection revealed that the pair of leopards also tried to get out of the mud. However, they died as they could not succeed in coming out of the area, said Assistant Conservator of Forest Dr. Sujit Nevese. </p><p>In the morning, the vigilance squad immediately rushed to the spot as soon as the incident got reported. The forest personnel then took out the dead leopards and conducted a panchanama. </p><p>Veterinary officers from Naitale were called to the spot. The veterinary medical officers then concluded that the leopards must have died on Sunday night after suffocating as the lungs filled with water. They informed while conducting an autopsy at the spot. The bodies of the leopards were cremated at a nursery in Tarukhedle after postmortem.</p>