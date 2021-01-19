Deshdoot Times

Pair of leopards die after getting stuck in marsh

Died due to suffocation as silt entered their lungs
Pair of leopards die after getting stuck in marsh
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
pair of leopards died
Marshy area
Nandurmadhyameshwar area
Godavari basin
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com