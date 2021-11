NASHIK: Bhujbal Knowledge City’s Kusumagraj Nagari, all set to host the 94th All India Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, is being decorated with a variety of paintings like murals to provide a blissful experience to attendees of the event. The colourful lights are set to alleviate everyone’s mood. The mandals and stalls have been set up, and the Samiti awaits to commence the program and provide a refreshing weekend to Nashikites.