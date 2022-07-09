Paddy sowing begins in district

NASHIK: The Nashik district tribal region of Igatpuri, Peth, Trimbakeshwar, Surgana and other talukas are famous for their paddy crop. In these tehsils, the paddy variety of 1008, Kolam, Indrayani and other varieties of hybrid developed rice are cultivated. Due to high rainfall in the hilly areas of this region 1008, Kolam and Indrayani varieties are widely cultivated.

The paddy crop is cultivated in the taluka by traditional Charsutri, Patta method, SRT and other methods. Paddy planting has started in the taluka due to heavy rains for the last four to five days. Farmers in Manvedhe, Borli, and Bhavli area sow paddy on Bhavlidharna water. And that rice seedling has grown well. Due to good planting and good rains, farmers have now started planting paddy. So some farmers are going to start planting paddy in the next ten to fifteen days. However, if the rains continue to go on and off, paddy planting is likely to be delayed.