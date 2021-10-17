Ozonation plant in Ramkund

NASHIK: The Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation (NMSCDCL) has planned to opt for ozonation technology to purify the Godavari River’s water in the Ramkund area. A meeting between the smart city officials, environmentalists, and a private firm was held recently, and the idea of an ozonation plant at Ramkund was thoroughly discussed.

The smart city officials have demanded a demonstration explaining the plant’s working, and the trial is expected to happen in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav and NMSCDCL CEO Sumant More. The plant will improve the water quality and revive the glory of the holy river.

Rajesh Pandit, environmentalist and petitioner in the Godavari pollution case, stated that the Ramkund area holds utmost importance as lakhs of sadhus and other devotees take a holy dip in the kund’s water during the Kumbh Mela and even at various other festivals.

Many devotees even carry the holy water with them as ‘tirtha’. It is the corporation’s responsibility to take care of the devotees’ health and purify the water. To conclude, Pandit stated that the ozonation wastewater treatment technology is already being used at many places in the country. The company will soon give a trial of the plant and further decisions shall be taken based on the trial.

How does ozonation technology work?

Ozonation is the infusion of ozone with water to disinfect water. During ozonation, ozone directly attacks the surface layer of microorganisms and destroys their cell walls, as it is a highly reactive oxidant. When ozone is added to water, it quickly dissolves contaminants without changing the water composition. It doesn’t even change the water’s odor or taste.

The ozonation method is highly effective in killing bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms that contaminate water and can lead to cancer and other related illnesses. An ozonation system is usually a two-stage process; ozone generation and ozone reaction.