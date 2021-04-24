Oxygen transporting vehicles get ambulance status

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>:Vehicles transporting oxygen in the country will no longer have to pay toll at any toll plaza on the backdrop of Covid-19. The Union Ministry of Road Transport and the state Home Department have announced concessions for ambulances. This order will be in force till September 30 for these vehicles. The Central government, in compliance with the provisions of clause (d) of sub-section (3) of section 66 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 (59), has imposed concessions on vehicles transporting oxygen during epidemics.</p>.<p>Vehicles transporting oxygen in the country will no longer have to pay toll at any toll plaza on the backdrop of Covid-19. The Union Ministry of Road Transport and the state Home Department have announced concessions for ambulances. This order will be in force till September 30 for these vehicles. The Central government, in compliance with the provisions of clause (d) of sub-section (3) of section 66 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 (59), has imposed concessions on vehicles transporting oxygen during epidemics. </p><p>The orders from the headquarters are being implemented immediately. Oxygen transport will not be charged at all toll plazas. Oxygen cylinders are being imported at various places, and the vehicles have to stop to pay a toll. However, vehicles transporting oxygen have been given concessions as a matter of urgency to save the patients. Due to Covid-19 whole country is experiencing a shortage of oxygen, including drugs, in the crisis. To make up for the shortage of oxygen, the Central Government has provided oxygen to Maharashtra from other states.</p><p>However, the main problem is transportation and travel time. That is why the state government has taken a decision. Oxygen transporting vehicles have got the title of the ambulance by the government to ensure timely delivery of oxygen to the general public by speeding up the transport of oxygen vehicles coming from other states as well as within the states. The orders have been issued by the state Home Department. Accordingly, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation has decided to waive the toll of oxygen carrying vehicles.</p>