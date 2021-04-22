Oxygen shortage in city, need additional 18 MT

<p><strong>Nashik</strong>: Nashik city is in dire need of oxygen due to the increasing number of critical Covid-19 patients. As informed by District Collector Suraj Mandhare, Nashik city needed a total of 138 metric tons of oxygen. The demand was reduced to 121 metric tons by hook and crook. The need was further reduced to 103 Metric tons as hospitals were informed to take care of leakages and overuse. Instead of all the efforts, the district received 85 metric tons of oxygen, thus creating a need for an additional 18 metric tons.However, the need has been sought as oxygen will be supplied by Nagar and Aurangabad to Nashik city to meet the needs.</p><p>Almost 7,000 patients are consuming oxygen in the city. As per the reports, 130 litres of oxygen is getting consumed per minute. DC has requested the hospitals to take care of leakages and overuse. Repairing the leakages will save the gas to an extent, and keeping an eye on overuse will help fight the shortage.</p>