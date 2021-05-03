Oxygen machines helping home isolated patients

“People from different parts of the city as well as from the ward urge us to provide space for the patients in the hospital for treatment. We help as many people as possible but many do not get beds or oxygen. So for those who are treating at home, we have purchased only four oxygen machines and made available to them,” said Memon.

Satisfaction is being expressed by residents by making it available for free of cost to the needy. T h e s p e c i a l thing is that by providing a special phone number on social media, those who need it can ask for the machine at home and return it after treatment. It is getting a good response from the people. With the availability of four oxygen machines for the patients in home isolation, most of the patients and their relatives are benefiting from it. Anyone who wants this oxygen machine is urged to contact the corporator.