Owl rescued

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>An owl caught in nylon manja on a tree was rescued safely by security guards. It was released in the natural habitat later. This incident occurred on Thursday at the Bosch company in Satpur. The workers of Bosch company noticed that an owl got caught in nylon manja. The safety officials and workers of the company brought a ladder and freed the owl. It was in an unconscious state. Following primary treatment, it regained consciousness. After treatment of its leg injury, it was released in its natural habitat.</p>