Overwhelming response to Shree Ram, Garud Rathotsav

In the evening, in front of Kalaram temple, Ram Rath was duly worshipped by Devendrabuva Pujari. The Ram Rath flag was hoisted by Nitin Kailas Shelar. For the last two years, the Rath Yatra was not allowed. As soon as restrictions were lifted this year, the enthusiasm among Lord Ram devotees was reached high. After the ritual worship of the chariot near the east gate of the Ram temple, Aarti was performed by installing Lord Rama’s paduka in Garud Rath and Bhogamurti in Ram Rath. The charioteers were felicitated with coconut.

As soon as the priest gave the order, the volunteers started pulling the rath (chariot) on the traditional route. Initially Garud Rath and after some time Ram Rath left the place. Ram Rath reached Mhasoba Patangan via Nag Chowk, old Adgaon Naka, Ganesh Wadi and Gadge Maharaj bridge. Since there is believed existence of the almighty in the Ram Rath, hence this rath does not cross the river and takes a halt there.

While the Garud Rath proceeded via Rokdoba Maruti, Nehru Chowk, Dhumal Point, Mangesh Mithai, Bohar Patti, Saraf Bazar, Bhandi Bazar and Balaji Kot to return to Mhasoba Patangan. Then there was Ram Rath in front followed by Garud Rath from behind. It travelled from Sardar Chowk, Ramkund, old Malviya Chowk, Shani Chowk and Patharvat lane to reach Kalaram temple.

The volunteers of Ahilyaram Gymnasium pulled the Garud Rath while the Akhada Talim Sangh and Patharvat Samaj got the honour to pull the Ram Rath. Later both the chariots came to Ramkund where the priests performed pujan.

Attractive rangolis on the route

On the route, women devotees had drawn rangolis, while greeting boards were put up to welcome the chariot. The women devotees who participated in the festival wore yellow, saffron-coloured saris. While the devotees wore white shirts and feta and Ashtagandha on their foreheads. Ram Rath was illuminated with LED lights.

Devotees were present in large numbers for Shri Ram and Garud Rath Yatra. There was a grand welcome for the Shree Ram, Garud Rath near Balaji Temple in Saraf Bazar. Aarti was performed there.