Overhead cables go underground in Kalika Park

NASHIK: The overhead electric cables, hanging above houses at Kalika Park, shall now take an underground route and thus provide relief to residents. The efforts of Shiv Sena and Satkarya Foundation bore fruit as the work to shift the wires underground kick-started on Wednesday (February 9).

Babasaheb Gaikwad, President of Satkarya Foundation and Charushila Gaikwad, Shiv Sena activist, initiated this demand. Taking note of their demand, on October 13, 2021, MSEDCL officials and Municipal Electricity Department employees inspected the area and promised to prepare a proposal for this work. After a continuous pursuit, the work of shifting the wires underground in Kalika Park started. Residents expressed satisfaction over the work.

Satkarya Foundation President Babasaheb Gaikwad, Shiv Sena activist Charushila Gaikwad, Shiv Sena branch chief Balasaheb Mindhe, Mayur Aher, Dhawal Khairnar, Sangita Deshmukh, Prabhakar Khairnar, Ravindra Sonje, Vinod Pol, Dilip Diwane, and others thanked Municipal Corporation and MSEDCL for starting the work.