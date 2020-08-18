Over two lakh booked for violating lockdown norms in the state

MUMBAI :

Maharashtra state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has informed that 2,29,000 cases have been registered till August 17 across the state under Section 188 of the India Penal Code since the lockdown started in wake of spreadig out corona pandemic.



According to his statement, so far, 33,468 people were arrested for various offense in the state.

More than Rs 2.4 crore fine was imposed for violation of orders. Total 7,55,645 passes were issued for essential services during the lockdown period, the statement added.