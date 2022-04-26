Over three tonnes of waste removed from Nandini River

SATPUR: Appealing to the citizens for active participation, youth volunteers of Rashtriya Chhatra Sena and Nashik Municipal Corporation jointly conducted a river basin cleanliness drive at Satpur. The drive was started from Satpur-Ambad link road area. More than 3.5 tonnes of waste was removed during the operation.

Nashik Municipal Corporation and Rashtriya Chhatra Sena 7 Maharashtra Battalion yesterday jointly carried out ‘Nandini’ river basin cleaning campaign. Students, activists of social organisations and NMC employees participated in this campaign in large numbers.

As many as 200 volunteers of Rashtriya Chhatra Sena 7 Maharashtra Battalion and 60 municipal employees were participated. 3 tonnes and 650 kgs of waste was removed in the cleaning operation carried out through them. It is understood to contain a large number of liquor bottles.

Superintendent of Satpur divisional office Shivaji Kale, divisional sanitation inspector Madhuri Tambe, sanitation inspector Vikram Donde, sanitation supervisor Rajendra Netawate and Ashok Ushire along with officials were present.