Over 97.6 lakh nCoV cases, 9253306 cured: Health Ministry

<p><strong>NEW DELHI: </strong>India today (Thursday) clocked a fresh spike of 31,522 fresh nCoV cases pushing the country's overall tally to 97,67,372 the Union Health Ministry update said.</p><p>With 412 more lives lost due to COVID in the past 24 hours, the country's pandemic death toll has now mounted to 1,41,772, the government data said.</p><p>Active case load on the country has taken a dip by 6,616, as there were more recoveries than new cases since Wednesday, and presently the figure stands at 3,72,293.</p><p>Meanwhile, there were 37,725 patients who recovered from the viral infection since past one day, taking the total number of recoveries till date to 92,53,306.</p><p>According to the ICMR 15,07,59,726 cumulative samples have been tested so far , for the virus spread till date.</p><p>In percentage, active cases are 3.81 per cent, discharged cases 94.74 per cent, and deaths 1.45 per cent of the total case count so far.</p>