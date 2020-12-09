Deshdoot Times

Over 97.3 lakh nCoV cases, 9215581 cured: Health Ministry

Death toll now at 1,41,360
Over 97.3 lakh nCoV cases, 9215581 cured: Health Ministry
Abhishek Vibhandik
covid
india
cases
health ministry
COVID-19
Union Health Ministry
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com