Over 97.3 lakh nCoV cases, 9215581 cured: Health Ministry

<p><strong>NEW DELHI: </strong>India on today (Wednesday) clocked a fresh spike of 32,080 fresh nCoV cases pushing the country's overall tally to 97,35,850 the Union Health Ministry update said.</p><p>With 402 more lives lost due to COVID in the past 24 hours, the country's pandemic death toll has now mounted to 1,41,360, the government data said.</p><p>Active case load on the country has taken a dip by 4957, as there were more recoveries than new cases since Tuesday, and presently the figure stands at 3,78,909.</p><p>Meanwhile, there were 36,635 patients who recovered from the viral infection since past one day, taking the total number of recoveries till date to 92,15,581.</p><p>According to the ICMR , 14,98,36,767 cumulative samples have been tested so far , for the virus spread till date.</p><p>In percentage, active cases are 3.89 per cent, discharged cases 94.66 per cent , and deaths 1.45 per cent of the total case count so far.</p>