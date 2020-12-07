Over 96.7 lakh nCoV cases, 9139901 cured: Health Ministry

<p><strong>NEW DELHI: </strong>India recorded 36,981 fresh nCoV cases during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 96,77,203 the Union Health Ministry update said today (Monday).</p><p>Besides, 391 people also died due to the virus during the last 24 hour, pushing the country's death toll to 1,40,573.</p><p>However, 39,109 people have recovered from the disease. With these new recoveries, recovered tally reached 91,39,901 while recovery rate stands at 94.45.</p><p>Now, the active cases are 4.10 per cent. The country is home to 3,96,729 active cases. Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 1.45 per cent.</p><p>So far, India has tested 14,77,87,656 samples, of which 8,01,081 were carried out in the past 24 hours, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).</p>