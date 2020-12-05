Over 96 lakh nCoV cases, 9058822 cured: Health Ministry

<p><strong>NEW DELHI: </strong>India recorded 36,652 fresh nCoV cases during the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry update said today (Saturday).</p><p>The overall COVID case tally of the country has now surged to 96,08,211, the government data said.</p><p>There were 512 more deaths due to pandemic in the past 24 hours across the nation pushing the fatality count till date to 1,39,700.</p><p>Talking of the active caseload of Coronavirus, there was a dip of 6,393 since Friday and presently, the nation is home to 4,09,689 active cases, as per the data.</p><p>Meanwhile, there were 42,533 COVID patients who were cured in the past one day, taking the total recoveries count till date to 90,58,822.</p><p>In percentage, active cases are now 4.26 per cent, discharged/cured at 94.28 per cent and the deaths due to COVID are 1.45 per cent of the total case count till date.</p><p>According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 14,58,85,512 cumulative samples have been tested till date for COVID-19.</p>