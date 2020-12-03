Over 95.3 nCoV lakh cases, 8973373 cured: Health Ministry

<p><strong>New Delhi: </strong>India clocked a fresh spike of 35,551 nCoV cases recorded in the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry update said.</p>.<p>The overall COVID case tally of the country has surged past 95 lakhs, with the figure now at 95,34,965 the government data said.</p><p>There were 526 more deaths due to pandemic in the past 24 hours across the nation pushing the fatality count till date to 1,38,648.</p><p>Talking of the active caseload of Coronavirus , there was a dip of 5,701 since Wednesday and presently, the nation is home to 4,22,943 active cases, as per the data.</p><p>Meanwhile, there were 40,726 COVID patients who were cured in the past one day, taking the total recoveries count till date to 89,73,373.</p><p>In percentage, active cases are now 4.44 per cent, discharged/cured at 94.11 per cent and the deaths due to COVID are 1.45 per cent of the total case count till date.</p><p>According to the Indian Council of Medical Research , 14,35,57,647 cumulative samples have been tested till date for COVID 19.</p>