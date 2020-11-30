Over 94.3 lakh nCoV cases, 8847600 cured: Health Ministry

<p><strong>New Delhi</strong></p><p>India has witnessed a fresh spike of 38,772 nCoV cases during the past 24 hours, Union Health Ministry update said.</p> .<p>Overall COVID tally of the country has now reached 94,31,692 after the fresh spike in cases, the government data added.</p><p>The nation presently carries an active COVID-19 case load of 4,46,952 patients, this is after these cases witnessed a dip of 7,004 since Sunday.</p><p>Pandemic fatalities have now mounted to 1,37,139 , after 443 more lives were claimed by the highly contagious virus in the past one day.</p><p>Meanwhile, there were 45,333 COVID patients cured since Sunday, taking the total recovery count to 88,47,600.</p><p>According to the ICMR, a total of 14,03,79,976 cumulative samples have been tested COVID 19 till date.</p><p>In percentage, the active cases are now 4.74 per cent, cured at 93.81 per cent and the deaths 1.45 per cent of the country's total nCoV cases count till date.</p>