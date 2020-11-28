Over 93.5 lakh nCoV cases, 8759969 cured: Health Ministry

<p><strong>NEW DELHI: </strong>India witnessed a fresh spike of 41,322 new COVID cases pushing the country's tally to 93,51,110, the Union Health Ministry said in its daily update.</p> .<p>Fatality count due to the pandemic so far has surged to 1,36,200 after 485 more lives were claimed during the past 24 hours by the highly contagious virus.</p><p>Presently the active caseload of nCoV cases on the country stands at 4,54,940, after witnessing a dip of 615 such cases since Friday.</p><p>As on recoveries front, there were 41,452 cured cases recorded in the past one day, pushing the total recovered patients' number till date to 87,59,969 across the nation, the government data added.</p><p>In percentage, the active cases are now 4.87 per cent, cured 93.68 per cent and the deaths 1.46 per cent of the total case count till date in the country.</p><p>According to the ICMR, 13,82,20,354 COVID tests have been done so far in the country till date.</p>