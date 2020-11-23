Over 91.3 lakh nCoV cases, 8562642 cured: Health Ministry

<p><strong>New Delhi</strong></p><p>India has registered a fresh spike of 44,059 COVID cases, taking the country's tally to 91,39,866 Union Health Ministry update said.</p>.<p>Active case load has increased by 2524 since Sunday, and the country currently houses 4,43,486 active cases of nCoV.</p><p>Talking of the fatalities , 511 more lives were claimed by the highly contagious virus since Sunday, with the death toll mounting to 1,33,738.</p><p>There were 41,024 COVID patients who have recovered from the virus spread during the past 24 hours, the government data update said.</p><p>The total recoveries so far have now reached 85,62,642 across the country.</p><p>According to the ICMR , the total COVID tests done till date since the beginning stand at 13,25,82,730.</p><p>In percentage , active cases are now 4.85 per cent, discharged at 93.68 per cent and the deaths 1.46 per cent of the total nCoV case count of the country.</p>