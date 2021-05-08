Over 90 lakh vaccine doses still available with states: Centre

New Delhi: More than 90 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses (90,30,670) are still available with the states and UTs, the Union Health Ministry said today (Friday).

As per the Ministry's data this morning, of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 16,44,77,100 doses.

States with negative balance are showing more consumption (including wastage) than vaccine supplied as they have not reconciled the vaccine they have supplied to Armed Forces, it said.

Besides, more than 10 lakh (10,25,000) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the states and UTs within the next 3 days.

A total 16,49,73,058 people have been administered COVID-19 jabs since January 16, with 23,70,298 people being inoculated since yesterday.