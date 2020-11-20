Over 90 lakh nCoV cases, 8428410 cured: Health Ministry

<p><strong>New Delhi</strong></p><p>India's COVID-19 tally today (Friday) surged past 90 lakh mark after the country clocked a spike of 45,882 new cases in the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said.</p> .<p>Country's total nCoV case count has now reached 90,04,366, the government data added.</p><p>Fatalities due to the pandemic have now reached 1,32,162 , after 584 more lives were claimed by the highly contagious virus since Thursday.</p><p>After long, the active cases that were witnessing a constant dip everyday, today (Friday) witnessed a slight increase by 491, and currently stand at 4,43,794.</p><p>Talking of the recoveries, 44,807 people were discharged since Thursday , taking the total COVID survivors across the country to 84,28,410 so far.</p><p>In percentage, active cases are at 4.93 per cent, discharged 93.60 per cent and the deaths due to pandemic are 1.47 per cent of the total case count of the country till date.</p><p>In the National Capital, which is battling out the third wave of the pandemic and witnessing sharp surge in cases, the government has increased the fine on not wearing face masks in public places to Rs 2000, as people were taking the important preventive measure lightly.</p><p>The Centre and the state are coordinating for COVID control across the city and are to add up more than 1300 ICU beds shortly.</p>