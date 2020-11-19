Over 89.5 lakh nCoV cases, 8383603 cured: Health Ministry

<p><strong>New Delhi</strong></p><p>India witnessed a fresh spike of 45,576 nCoV cases pushing the country's COVID tally to 89,58,484 the Union Health Ministry update said.</p> .<p>Talking of fatalities, 585 more people lost their lives to the highly contagious virus in the past 24 hours taking the pandemic death toll to 1,31,578.</p><p>Active case count of the nation has further witnessed a dip by 3,502 since Wednesday and presently there are 4,43,303 active cases of the COVID contagion across the country, the government data added.</p><p>Meanwhile, the total recovery count of the nation has now reached 83,83,603 after adding 48,493 people who were cured since the past one day.</p><p>According to the Indian Council of Medical Research , a total of 12,85,08,389 tests have been done till date in the country since the beginning.</p><p>In the past one day, the maximum number of COVID deaths have been recorded across the nation in Delhi, where 131 lives were claimed by the virus in a day.</p><p>Centre and the state governments have once again come together to manage the escalating COVID situation is the capital which is taking on the third wave of the pandemic.</p><p>Delhi government is working on to add more than six hundred ICU beds swiftly , while the centre is to provide for 750 more ICU beds in the capital in short time period.</p><p>Central agencies are also contributing to capital's fight against the disease in various ways.</p>