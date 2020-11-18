Over 89 lakh nCoV cases, 8335110 cured: Health Ministry

<p><strong>New Delhi</strong></p><p>India clocked a fresh spike of 38,617 cases of COVID-19, taking the country's overall tally to 89,12,908, the Union Health Ministry said.</p> .<p>Talking of deaths due to the pandemic, 474 more lives were lost in the past 24 hours, pushing the toll so far to 1,30,993.</p><p>Active caseload on the country , however, has further witnessed a dip by 6,586 since Tuesday, and currently the nation is home to 4,46,805 active case.</p><p>Meanwhile, 44,739 more people have defeated the virus and the overall COVID recoveries in the country now stand at 83,35,110 the government data added.</p><p>According to the Indian Council of Medical Research , till date, 12,74,80,186 COVID tests have been conducted across the country.</p><p>With nCoV cases witnessing a sharp surge in Delhi, COVID tests of random commuters from Delhi to Noida were being done at one of the borders of Delhi with Noida, local reports said.</p><p>Government is coordinating with central agencies to boost the COVID fighting infrastructure of Delhi, making arrangements for necessary equipment and medical aide in view of increasing cases.</p>